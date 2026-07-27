KSA: Iran-backed militias launched drones from Iraq

Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Amman

Saudi Arabia said on Monday its air defences intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraqi territory that attempted to target oil facilities in the Kingdom's Eastern Province and the Riyadh region, accusing “Iran-backed terrorist militias” of carrying out the attack.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the drones were intercepted during the past several hours before reaching their targets, adding that Saudi Arabia (KSA) "affirms its inherent right to defend itself and its capabilities" and reserves the right to respond "at the appropriate time and place."

وزارة الدفاع: اعتراض وتدمير عدد من المسيّرات قادمة من الأراضي العراقية. صرح المتحدث الرسمي باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أن الدفاعات الجوية اعترضت ودمرت عددًا من المسيّرات خلال الساعات الماضية والتي حاولت استهداف منشآت بترولية بالمنطقتين الشرقية والرياض. وأوضح… pic.twitter.com/Y7g2beUK0s — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) July 27, 2026

Separately, Jordan's Armed Forces said Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft intercepted and shot down two drones that entered the Kingdom's airspace earlier today, without naming the attacking party.

A military spokesperson said the incident caused no casualties or material damage, according to the state-run Petra news agency.