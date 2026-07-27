Four ISIS suspects held in Al-Anbar arms raid

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

A joint force from Al-Anbar Police Command and the Iraqi Army on Monday arrested three women and a man linked to ISIS in Rawa district of al-Anbar Province, seizing a cache of phones, weapons, and cash, the Iraqi Interior Ministry said.

The man suspect was found carrying identification belonging to ISIS members, while the three women had returned from the Jadaa camp —a facility in Nineveh province housing ISIS-linked detainees.

All four were detained under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law and referred for investigation.

Seized items included a 9mm pistol with magazines and ammunition, 51 mobile phones, 45 SIM cards, two ATMs, $800 in cash, 45.47 million Iraqi dinars (about $35K), 156 pistol rounds, 11 M4 rifle rounds, 102 CDs, electronic and computer equipment, medical and laboratory supplies, a money-counting device, a sonar device, vehicle registration plates, religious books, and old Iraqi currency from the former regime.

During the first half of 2026, the Interior Ministry recorded the dismantling of four ISIS cells, nearly 80 preemptive operations, and the issuance of about 500 arrest warrants under the country’s Anti-Terrorism Law.

Read more: Security vs. Humanity: Iraq's struggle with ISIS repatriation