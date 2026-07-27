UAVs attack Iranian Kurdish opposition groups near Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Three drones targeted the headquarters of two Iranian Kurdish opposition parties north of Erbil, causing material damage but no casualties, a senior official in the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI)told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Karim Barouzi said a drone struck the party's Jezhnikan camp in the Bahrka area, north of Erbil.

In a separate attack, Amjad Hussein, a member of the Political Bureau of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, pointed out that two drones targeted the party's headquarters in the Alana Valley in Khalifan, northern Erbil.

Earlier today, a local source told Shafaq News that Global Coalition intercepted drones over Erbil.

Read more: Two weeks of attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan, Iran claims US damage