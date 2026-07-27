Global Coalition downs unidentified drones over Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

US-Led Coalition warplanes shot down an unidentified drones flying over the Khalifan area in Erbil province, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a local source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The source said preliminary information indicates the UAVs were heading toward the US Consulate in Erbil.

No information was available on casualties or material damage.

The incident marked the first drone attack targeting the Kurdistan Region in three days.

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