Ukraine-linked cells arrested over attacks in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities arrested cells working for Ukraine in Iraq and accused them of carrying out several attacks, National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Aboudi said on Monday.

In a TV interview, Al-Aboudi revealed an intelligence unit tasked with analyzing information has concluded that there is Ukrainian involvement in Iraq. “We arrested a limited number of groups that carried out attacks inside Iraqi territory and targeted several facilities,” he added. “During questioning, they confessed to working for Ukraine.”

Al-Aboudi did not identify the facilities allegedly targeted by the groups or say whether they had conducted attacks outside the country.

He said attacks inside Iraqi territory constitute "a complex file" requiring extensive investigations before authorities can determine responsibility or formally accuse any party of carrying them out.