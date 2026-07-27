Islamic Resistance in Iraq denies Saudi drone claim

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella of Iran-aligned armed factions operating in Iraq, rejected on Monday a Saudi accusation that drones which struck Saudi oil facilities had been launched from Iraqi territory.

In a statement, the group said the accusation is an attempt to justify Riyadh's “inability to respond to Yemeni strikes that had reached deep into Saudi infrastructure.”

Addressing the Saudi government directly, the group warned that any reckless Saudi act would be met with "a harsh response," and Riyadh should instead move to lift “an unjust siege on the Yemeni people.”

Earlier on Monday, Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed several drones that targeted petroleum facilities in the Eastern Province, the kingdom's main oil-producing region, and in the Riyadh area. Ministry spokesperson Major General Turki al-Malki said the attempts originated from Iraqi territory and were carried out by Iran-backed militias.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the country's security authorities to investigate the Saudi statement and said Iraq would not allow its territory to be used for attacks against neighboring states, according to his spokesman, Sabah al-Numan.

Yemen's Ansarallah movement (Houthis) said today it had targeted Saudi oil transport infrastructure, and it was not clear whether the reported incidents were connected.