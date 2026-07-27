Kirkuk PhD student leads mobile Turkish restaurant venture

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Five young men from Kirkuk, northern Iraq, have turned a bus into a mobile restaurant serving Turkish cuisine, choosing entrepreneurship over waiting for government jobs.

The idea came from Mohammed Hassan, a PhD student in the Turkish language, who turned his academic background into a business introducing authentic cuisine to Iraq.

He was joined by four partners, including Hussein Iyad, a graduate of a Turkish university whose expertise in traditional cooking methods helped shape the venture. Together, they combined their skills to pursue self-employment instead of traditional public-sector careers.

The menu features a variety of dishes tailored to Iraqi tastes, led by Turkish doner, the restaurant's signature item. It also offers traditional meals and sandwiches prepared with authentic recipes and imported spices.

Read more: From clay tablets to modern tables: Iraq's timeless cuisine

Unable to afford renting and equipping a food outlet, the group bought a bus, one of Iraq's best-known utility vehicles, particularly associated with Najaf province. After winning a public auction in Baghdad, they converted it into a fully equipped mobile restaurant.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Hassan said balancing doctoral studies with running a business had been challenging, but his belief in the project motivated him to continue. “Work does not diminish the value of my academic degree, as it gives it practical value by allowing me to apply my knowledge and experience in serving society.”

Hassan also called for greater respect for vocational work and entrepreneurship, arguing that unemployment cannot be addressed through government hiring alone but requires stronger support for small businesses and youth-led initiatives.