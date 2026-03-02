Drone hit Iranian opposition site in northern Iraq

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Drone strikes targeted sites affiliated with the Iranian Kurdish opposition Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) in an area between Kirkuk and Erbil provinces in northern Iraq, a source told Shafaq News on Monday.

According to the source, explosions were heard in the area, while the extent of casualties or material damage remains unclear. Security forces imposed heightened alert measures around the targeted location.

Earlier this week, a drone attack targeted the headquarters of the Iranian Kurdish opposition Komala Party in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Another drone fell in the Koya area while attempting to target an office of an Iranian Kurdish opposition party.