Kurdistan Region denies drone crash in Erbil

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Sunday, the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service denied reports of a drone crash in Erbil province, dismissing earlier claims circulated by local media.

In a statement, the agency described the reports as “baseless,” further characterizing them as unfounded rumors. “No drone has crashed within the borders of Erbil province,” the statement read.

The agency also urged media outlets to act responsibly and adhere to professional standards when reporting on sensitive developments, cautioning that “misinformation could fuel public anxiety and undermine trust in journalism.”

Earlier today, a local source informed Shafaq News that an unidentified drone had gone down on the outskirts of Baharka, near Erbil. Flames were also seen rising from the site shortly after impact, with security forces arriving shortly afterward to secure the area.

The incident drew attention amid heightened alert levels across Iraq, as cross-border drone activity intensified during the recent 12-day escalation between Iran and Israel.