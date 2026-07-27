Arab States condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia

Arab States condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia
2026-07-27T18:04:24+00:00

Shafaq News- Gulf

Arab governments issued a series of condemnations on Monday over an attempted drone strike on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, which Riyadh said was launched from Iraqi territory by “Iran-backed militias.”

No group has claimed responsibility.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry urged the Iraqi government to prevent its territory from being used to launch attacks against the kingdom.

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), described the attack as a serious escalation and a violation of international law that directly threatened regional security,

Kuwait called the incident a breach of international law, the United Nations Charter, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt also affirmed their solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali al-Zaidi directed security authorities on Monday to investigate the Saudi Defense Ministry's account. In a statement issued by Sabah al-Numan, spokesman for the commander-in-chief, the government said it was examining the available evidence and would take legal action against anyone proven to have been involved, in line with the findings of the investigation.

The statement reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to preventing its territory from being used as a route or launching point for any attack on neighboring or friendly countries.

The Iraqi investigation is proceeding on the basis of information provided by the Saudi side, according to the statement.

Earlier, Saraya Awliya al-Dam, a faction within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, rejected any role in previous drone attacks on Kuwait.

Following earlier drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in May, Prime Minister al-Zaidi ordered the formation of a high-level investigative committee and directed security agencies to take all necessary measures against those responsible if Iraqi territory was confirmed as the launch point. Iraq's Foreign Ministry has said its air defense and surveillance systems detected no drones launched from Iraqi airspace and called on Riyadh to share information.

The investigation’s results were not released so far.

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