Arab States condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News- Gulf

Arab governments issued a series of condemnations on Monday over an attempted drone strike on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, which Riyadh said was launched from Iraqi territory by “Iran-backed militias.”

No group has claimed responsibility.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry urged the Iraqi government to prevent its territory from being used to launch attacks against the kingdom.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية بأشد العبارات لما تعرضت له من اعتداءاتٍ مستنكرة بطائرات مسيرة أطلقتها المليشيات التابعة لإيران في العراق. pic.twitter.com/6HOKOlh44w — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) July 27, 2026

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), described the attack as a serious escalation and a violation of international law that directly threatened regional security,

Kuwait called the incident a breach of international law, the United Nations Charter, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجيةالاثنين 27 يوليو 2026تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة دولة الكويت واستنكارها، وبأشد العبارات، للاعتداءات التي حاولت استهداف منشآت بترولية بالمنطقتين الشرقية والرياض في المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة بطائرات مسيرة أطلقتها المليشيات التابعة لإيران في… pic.twitter.com/UBF6arrCuC — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) July 27, 2026

Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt also affirmed their solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

قطر تدين بشدة محاولة استهداف منشآت بترولية سعودية بطائرات مسيرة قادمة من الأراضي العراقيةالدوحة | 27 يوليو 2026تدين دولة قطر بشدة الاعتداءات التي حاولت استهداف منشآت بترولية بالمنطقتين الشرقية والرياض في المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة بطائرات مسيرة قادمة من الأراضي… pic.twitter.com/10MngPUgGA — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) July 27, 2026

دان الأردن اليوم الهجمات التي حاولت استهداف منشآت بترولية بالمنطقتين الشرقية والرياض في المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة عبر مسيرات قادمة من الأراضي العراقية؛ انتهاكًا سافرًا لسيادة السعودية الشقيقة، وتهديدًا لأمنها واستقرارها، وخرقًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.… pic.twitter.com/VvfuSZEsDH — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) July 27, 2026

pic.twitter.com/fC1sJsENAo — Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt (@MFAEgOfficial) July 27, 2026

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali al-Zaidi directed security authorities on Monday to investigate the Saudi Defense Ministry's account. In a statement issued by Sabah al-Numan, spokesman for the commander-in-chief, the government said it was examining the available evidence and would take legal action against anyone proven to have been involved, in line with the findings of the investigation.

The statement reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to preventing its territory from being used as a route or launching point for any attack on neighboring or friendly countries.

The Iraqi investigation is proceeding on the basis of information provided by the Saudi side, according to the statement.

Earlier, Saraya Awliya al-Dam, a faction within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, rejected any role in previous drone attacks on Kuwait.

Following earlier drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in May, Prime Minister al-Zaidi ordered the formation of a high-level investigative committee and directed security agencies to take all necessary measures against those responsible if Iraqi territory was confirmed as the launch point. Iraq's Foreign Ministry has said its air defense and surveillance systems detected no drones launched from Iraqi airspace and called on Riyadh to share information.

The investigation’s results were not released so far.