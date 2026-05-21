Iraq's PM orders investigation over drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the formation of a high-level investigative committee in the opening session of the National Security Council's Ministerial Committee, over the drone attacks that struck Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this week, renewing Iraq's condemnation of the incidents.

نجدد إدانتنا واستنكارنا للعمل الإجرامي الذي استهدف المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، الشقيقتين.وجهنا بكشف ملابسات هذه الاعتداءات الإجرامية، وجرى تشكيل لجنة تحقيقية رفيعة في أول اجتماع للمجلس الوزاري للأمن الوطني.نؤكد أهمية أن يكون التحقيق مشتركاً مع… — علي فالح الزيدي (@AliFalihAlzaidy) May 21, 2026

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE confirmed that drones launched from Iraqi territory struck their countries on May 17 and 18. Saudi Arabia intercepted three drones that entered its airspace from Iraq, while the UAE reported six drones launched against it over 48 hours, including one that ignited a fire near the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Zaidi called for a joint investigation with both countries to examine all available evidence, including any proof that Iraqi territory or airspace was used as a launchpad, and pursue all security and legal measures against those found responsible.

The prime minister stated that Iraq rejects the use of its land or airspace for attacks against neighboring or friendly states, and affirmed that Iraq must remain a space for shared regional interests, not a platform for aggression.