Pakistan army chief heads to Tehran as US signals progress in Iran talks

Shafaq News- Washington

Pakistani officials, including army chief Asim Munir, are traveling to Tehran as mediation efforts intensified around the stalled nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Thursday.

Rubio said Washington had achieved some progress and received “some good signs” during the talks, though he described Iran’s leadership structure as “divided.” He also warned that Iran’s newly imposed transit restrictions and fees in the Strait of Hormuz would make any agreement with Washington “impossible.”

Three sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters that Munir’s visit aimed to streamline communication channels and accelerate discussions over a possible framework agreement. Iranian media later confirmed Munir’s planned visit to Tehran. Iran’s ISNA news agency said discussions were focused on the broad framework of a potential agreement, technical details, and confidence-building measures.

The diplomatic push comes as a major dispute continues over Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Reuters reported earlier today that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, had instructed officials not to transfer the stockpile abroad, rejecting one of Washington’s central demands. Iranian authorities did not comment on the report.

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