Iraq remains below top tier of US Treasury investors

Shafaq News- Washington

Iraq has been absent from the rankings of major foreign holders of US Treasury securities for three consecutive years, a drop from the $23 to $39 billion range it maintained annually before 2023.

The country had previously appeared on the Treasury International Capital (TIC) system's major holders list between 2012 and 2019, before dropping off in 2020 and 2021, briefly returning, then falling out again.

Total foreign holdings of US Treasuries reached $9.348 trillion by the end of March 2026, up from $9.001 trillion a year earlier. Japan led all foreign holders with $1.191 trillion, followed by the United Kingdom at $926.9 billion and China at $652.3 billion.