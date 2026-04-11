Iran weighs US compliance before "one-day" Islamabad talks

Shafaq News- Islamabad

Iran is assessing US commitments ahead of potential talks in Islamabad on Saturday, as conflicting reports emerged over the scope and duration of the negotiations.

Tasnim News Agency denied CNN claims that the talks would last several days, indicating that current planning points to a “one-day session” if discussions proceed later in the day, as Tehran continues to evaluate the US position before deciding whether to move forward.

Iran’s delegation to the Pakistani capital includes 71 members, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, alongside negotiators, experts, media representatives, and security personnel. The US negotiating team includes Vice President JD Vance, US Envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Iranian side, according to the agency, will raise “US breaches of commitments” during a meeting today with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while setting the release of frozen assets and a ceasefire in Lebanon as conditions for entering formal negotiations. Washington had reportedly informed Pakistan —acting as a mediator— that it agreed to these and other terms to initiate talks, but some have not yet been implemented.

Three senior Iranian officials familiar with the talks told The New York Times that “the new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei had given Mr. Ghalibaf, who is a close friend and ally, the power to make a deal or walk away,” adding that the team is “not required to consult with Tehran given the critical nature of the negotiations.”

Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar expressed hope that both delegations would “engage constructively” and confirmed readiness to “continue facilitating the parties towards reaching lasting and durable solution to the conflict.”