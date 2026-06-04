Regional conflict slashes Kurdistan revenues by 70%

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdish Ministry of Finance and Economy said on Thursday that local revenues have fallen by nearly 70% since the outbreak of the regional conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

In a statement, the ministry explained that the economic impact of the conflict had extended beyond the region and affected Iraq directly, contributing to a sharp decline in local revenue collection across the Kurdistan Region.

The ministry's remarks came in response to statements by Kurdistan Parliament member Ali Hama Salih, who claimed the ministry had previously announced monthly revenues of 400 billion Iraqi dinars (≈ $305 million). Rejecting the assertion, the ministry said it had never reported such a figure, stressing that local revenues fluctuate from month to month and cannot be represented by a fixed amount.