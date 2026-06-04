Gold prices hold ground in Baghdad, surge in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices held steady in Baghdad on Thursday while posting noticeable gains in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold traded in Baghdad's wholesale markets at 965,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal (about five grams), unchanged from the previous session. Iraqi 21-carat gold was priced at 935,000 dinars per mithqal.

Retail prices in the capital ranged between 965,000 and 975,000 dinars per mithqal for imported 21-carat gold, while Iraqi gold sold between 935,000 and 945,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices moved higher, with 22-carat gold selling at 1.008 million dinars per mithqal. Twenty-one-carat gold traded at 963,000 dinars, while 18-carat gold reached 825,000 dinars.