Houthis claim drone strike on Saudi oil infrastructure

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah) launched a drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia's crude oil supply and transport network linking the Kingdom's Eastern Province to the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

The operation was carried out in response to repeated incursions by "enemy Saudi drones" into Yemeni airspace, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated.

تم بحمد الله استهداف عدداً من الأهداف والنقاط الحساسة لإمدادات ونقل النفط الخام من شرق السعودية إلى ينبع بعدد من الطائرات المسيرة وذلك رداً على اختراق المسيرات التابعة للعدو السعودي للأجواء اليمنية. — العميد يحيى سريع (@Yahya_Saree) July 27, 2026

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia accused “Iran-backed terrorist militias” of carrying out the attack from Iraqi territory, targeting oil facilities in the Kingdom's Eastern Province and the Riyadh region.