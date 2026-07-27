Houthis claim drone strike on Saudi oil infrastructure

Houthis claim drone strike on Saudi oil infrastructure
2026-07-27T14:00:14+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah) launched a drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia's crude oil supply and transport network linking the Kingdom's Eastern Province to the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

The operation was carried out in response to repeated incursions by "enemy Saudi drones" into Yemeni airspace, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia accused “Iran-backed terrorist militias” of carrying out the attack from Iraqi territory, targeting oil facilities in the Kingdom's Eastern Province and the Riyadh region.

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