Saudi shelling hits Yemen’s Saada province

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Saudi forces launched missile and artillery strikes on border areas in Yemen’s Saada province, Houthi-affiliated media reported on Saturday.

According to Al-Masirah TV, the shelling targeted several sites in the Razeh and Ghamr districts near the Saudi-Yemeni border, damaging civilian property but causing no casualties.

#المسيرة_عاجل | مراسلنا في صعدة: قصف صاروخي ومدفعي للعدو السعودي على مديريتي رازح وغمر الحدوديتين — المسيرة - عاجل (@Almasirahbrk) September 6, 2025

The strikes coincided with escalating clashes between Houthi fighters and Yemeni government forces in Marib and Taiz, where Yemeni outlets reported heavy battles on southern frontlines and renewed fighting in northern Marib following coordinated Houthi assaults on army positions