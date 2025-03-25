Campaign against Houthis continues: US strikes Yemen’s Saada

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US military conducted two airstrikes on Sahar district of Saada, the northern stronghold of Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), Al-Masirah reported.

No further details on casualties or material damage were provided.

The strikes come amid escalating tensions following President Donald Trump’s warning on Truth Social that “YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP!"

The Houthi movement initiated its attacks on Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea in November 2023, aiming to pressure for humanitarian aid access to Gaza. A ceasefire in January 2025 led to a temporary halt in these attacks, until the collapse of the truce and Israel's resumption of military operations in Gaza, when the Houthis declared the resumption of their attacks.

As of Sunday night, at least 55 people had been killed and 119 wounded, including women and children, in a series of US airstrikes on Yemen, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry.