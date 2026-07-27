Dhi Qar court jails former Nasiriyah municipality official

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

The Dhi Qar Criminal Court has sentenced a former official at the Nasiriyah Municipality Directorate to six years in prison after convicting him of bribery, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The court issued its ruling under Revolutionary Command Council Decree No. 160 of 1983, according to the source. The Revolutionary Command Council was the executive body that governed Iraq under the former Baath government until 2003, and several of its decrees remain in force under Iraqi law.

May 19, a joint force from the Integrity Commission and counter-terrorism units arrested 10 employees and officials accused of misappropriating public funds at the Nasiriyah municipality and real estate registration departments.

In a separate case on July 20, the Nasiriyah Misdemeanor Court sentenced a serving municipality official and his wife, also a municipality employee, to five years of rigorous imprisonment. The court fined each of them 1.8 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $1.36 million) and a further $800,000, according to Shafaq News.

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