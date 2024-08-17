Source: Political dispute leads to removal of Dhi Qar Provincial Council head

Shafaq News/ A political source revealed, on Saturday, details regarding the removal of Abdul-Baqi Al-Omari, head of the Dhi Qar Provincial Council, from his position last Wednesday.

According to the source, the "Khadamat (Services) Bloc", which holds the council's position under political quotas, consists of four members: Abu Alaa Al-Walayi, Haider Al-Ghariri, Shibl Al-Zeidi, and Ahmad Al-Assadi (current Minister of Labor). This bloc has three seats in the provincial council, with two members aligned with Al-Assadi and one with the other members.

The source explained, "Following the political appointments in Baghdad, the position of the Dhi Qar Provincial Council head was allocated to Abdul-Baqi Al-Omari, who was affiliated with Al-Assadi. Al-Omari served for about seven months before his recent dismissal."

"The dispute within the Services Bloc arose over the position of the Nasiriyah district administrator. Ahmad Al-Assadi sought to appoint Laith Al-Khafaji, his movement's office manager in Nasiriyah, while Shibl Al-Zeidi wanted to retain the current administrator, Munir Al-Bakaa, who does not meet the legal requirements due to lacking ten years of service."

“The internal conflict led to a split within the bloc, resulting in one faction led by Haider Al-Ghariri, Shibil Al-Zeidi, and Abu Alaa Al-Walayi, and another led by Ahmad Al-Assadi. This division impacted the local Dhi Qar government, which quickly formed a new coalition that decided to remove Al-Omari and appoint Azza Al-Nashi, aligned with Al-Zeidi, in a manner some consider legally questionable, as the session to elect Al-Nashi was postponed according to legal standards.”

On Wednesday, August 14, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council voted to dismiss Al-Omari from his position by a majority vote during a session held at the provincial police headquarters.

In response, the ousted council head warned of severe consequences that might affect Nasiriyah due to what he described as a "political coup" prepared at the provincial police headquarters.