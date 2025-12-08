Nasiriyah: First Iraqi city to join UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

The city of Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar province, has officially joined UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities, becoming the first Iraqi city to receive this international designation.

In a brief statement, Governor Murtada Al-Ibrahimi said that the recognition reflects the city’s “standing and leadership, and places a responsibility on local authorities to work collectively to strengthen this membership and expand its impact on educational, cultural, and public-service development across the province”.

UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) brings together municipalities committed to promoting lifelong learning for all. Member cities work to provide inclusive educational opportunities at all levels—from basic to higher education—while engaging community, institutional, and private-sector partners to build sustainable and resilient urban environments. The network also facilitates the exchange of expertise, best practices, and resources to support learning within families, communities, and workplaces.