Israel rejects Qatar-Turkiye plan for Hamas disarmament

Any plans to disarm Hamas while allowing the group to retain influence in Gaza would be unacceptable to Israel, local media said on Monday.

Citing Israeli officials, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Qatar and Turkiye have proposed transferring Hamas’ weapons to the Palestinian Authority or placing them under international supervision – a plan Tel Aviv has strongly rejected.

Israel also opposes the two-year timeline requested by Qatar and Turkiye, insisting that disarmament be completed within only a few months.

"Israel is considering a reconstruction model in Rafah that would be civilian-led and free of Hamas influence," the officials noted, emphasizing that Tel Aviv is firmly against Turkish forces taking part in any international stabilization mission in Gaza.

Intelligence assessments cited by the newspaper warned that Hamas is reorganizing its ranks and consolidating near-total control over the strip, stressing the need for an ‘’independent Israeli operational plan’’ to disarm the group, rather than relying on US or international initiatives seen as ‘’overly lenient toward Hamas.’’

Last week, the group leader Khalil Al-Hayya indicated that Hamas is prepared to transfer its weapons to the “state” that will govern the territory in the future, but only after the end of the Israeli “occupation.”

Meanwhile, Gaza authorities reported ongoing Israeli breaches of the US-brokered ceasefire, recording more than 500 violations, including 164 shootings at civilians, 25 incursions beyond designated lines, 280 strikes, and 118 demolition operations.

Since the ceasefire took effect on 11 October 2025, Gaza has recorded 373 deaths, 970 injuries, and 624 medical evacuations. The cumulative toll of the conflict since 7 October 2023 has reached 70,360 fatalities and 171,047 wounded, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

