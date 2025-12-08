Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Gold prices remained stable on Monday in the wholesale and retail markets in Baghdad and Erbil, according to a survey conducted by Shafaq News.

Prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded 847,000 IQD per mithqal (five grams) for 21-carat gold of Gulf, Turkish, and European origin, with a buying price of 843,000 IQD.

Iraqi-made 21-carat gold traded at 817,000 IQD for selling and 813,000 IQD for buying.

In jewelry stores across the capital, retail prices for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 850,000 and 860,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold was offered between 820,000 and 830,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold for 883,000 IQD per mithqal, while 21-carat stood at 843,000 IQD and 18-carat at 723,000 IQD.