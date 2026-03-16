Air defenses shoot down two drones targeting Erbil International Airport
2026-03-16T20:20:31+00:00
Shafaq News- Erbil
Air defense systems in Erbil intercepted and shot down two drones targeting the city’s international airport on Monday evening, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.
One of the drones fell in the Azadi residential neighborhood, the source added.
Earlier, another drone attack targeting Erbil International Airport had been intercepted. No casualties were immediately reported.