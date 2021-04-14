Report

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior: Erbil Airport was attacked with a drone

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-14T20:46:15+0000
Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior confirmed, on Wednesday, that the attack that targeted Erbil International Airport was carried out with a drone.

The ministry said in a statement, initial investigation and follow-up showed that “the sound of the explosion was caused by a drone carrying TNT (highly explosive materials).”

“The drone targeted a US-Led Coalition headquarters at the Airport".

"Fortunately, the explosion resulted in only material damages without any human losses” the Ministry added.

 Investigations are still underway to determine the source and location of the drone," it said.

The local authorities shut down Erbil International Airport following the rocket strikes.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a force of Asayish and the police are now present in the vicinity of the airport, amid tight security.

Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism forces announced on Wednesday evening that a rocket attack targeted Erbil International Airport, without giving any further details.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that they saw a plume of smoke rising from the cargo section inside the airport.

