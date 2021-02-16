One dead and five injured, Erbil Airport director confirms

Shafaq News / Erbil International Airport director, Ahmed Hoshyar, has confirmed on Tuesday the death of one civilian contractor and the injury of five others.

Hoshyar said in a press conference held today Monday "Yesterday, at 9:30 p.m. we received information from the Flight Safety Department at Erbil International Airport that an explosion was heard inside the airport."

"At that time, the security and air safety forces conducted a survey on the airport to figure out the location of the explosion which found three rockets fell near the airport fencing."

Hoshyar also added, "This unfortunate incident killed one person and injured five others, all works in companies contracted with the US-Led Coalition forces."

“We closed the airport from Monday 10:00 p.m. until today 12:00 P.m. to secure the passengers and the airlines operating at Erbil Airport, then we re-opened it regularly.” He added.