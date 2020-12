Shafaq News/ Erbil Airport administration issued on Tuesday a clarification after warplanes overflew Kurdistan Region's capital.

The airport administration said in a statement, "We assure the citizens that what was heard was a drill of the international coalition forces," indicating, "it was not within our authority, but rather within the powers of the Iraqi authorities."

The statement added that these drills are related to operations against ISIS at the borders of Makhmur, Kirkuk, and Diyala.