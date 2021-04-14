Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Erbil Airport attack: Kurdistan shuts down the Airport, tightens security

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-14T20:12:26+0000
Erbil Airport attack: Kurdistan shuts down the Airport, tightens security

Shafaq News / The local authorities shut down Erbil International Airport following the missile strikes.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a force of Asayish and the police are now present in the vicinity of the airport, amid tight security.

Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism forces announced on Wednesday evening that a rocket attack targeted Erbil International Airport, without giving any further details.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that they saw a plume of smoke rising from the cargo section inside the airport.

related

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior: Erbil Airport was attacked with a drone

Date: 2021-04-14 20:46:15
Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior: Erbil Airport was attacked with a drone

Turkey bombs mountain and a village in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-01 19:47:10
Turkey bombs mountain and a village in Kurdistan

No new Covid-19 infections in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-05-09 21:05:55
No new Covid-19 infections in Kurdistan

US Secretary of State "outraged" by the rocket attack that targeted Erbil

Date: 2021-02-16 06:07:24
US Secretary of State "outraged" by the rocket attack that targeted Erbil

Kurdistan Minister of Health: spread of sarin gas in the region is not true

Date: 2020-04-05 12:30:45
Kurdistan Minister of Health: spread of sarin gas in the region is not true

COVID-19: 118 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-27 13:37:41
COVID-19: 118 new cases in Kurdistan today

Breaking News… Turkish diplomat killed by armed attack in Erbil

Date: 2019-07-17 15:38:59
Breaking News… Turkish diplomat killed by armed attack in Erbil

A delegation from Kurdistan Regional Government arrives Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-19 10:48:25
A delegation from Kurdistan Regional Government arrives Baghdad