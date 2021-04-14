Erbil Airport attack: Kurdistan shuts down the Airport, tightens security

Shafaq News / The local authorities shut down Erbil International Airport following the missile strikes.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a force of Asayish and the police are now present in the vicinity of the airport, amid tight security.

Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism forces announced on Wednesday evening that a rocket attack targeted Erbil International Airport, without giving any further details.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that they saw a plume of smoke rising from the cargo section inside the airport.