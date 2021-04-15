Outraged by reports of attacks in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, US Department of State

Shafaq News / the spokesperson of US Department of State Ned Price expressed anger after the attack of the US-Led Coalition at Erbil International Airport.

“Outraged by reports of attacks in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. The Iraqi people have suffered for far too long from this kind of violence and violation of their sovereignty.” Price said on Twitter.

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior confirmed, on Wednesday, that the attack that targeted Erbil International Airport was carried out with a drone.

The Ministry said a drone dropped explosives (TNT) near U.S. forces stationed at Erbil airport in northern Iraq late on Wednesday, with no immediate reports of casualties.

"Fortunately, the explosion resulted in only material damages without any human losses” the Ministry added.