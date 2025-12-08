Thai-Cambodia conflict rekindles, casualties reported

Shafaq News – Bangkok / Phnom Penh

The Thai military launched airstrikes along its border with Cambodia on Monday, following accusations from both sides of breaching a US-brokered ceasefire.

Clashes erupted in two areas of the disputed Ubon Ratchathani province, leaving at least one Thai soldier dead and eight others wounded.

In a statement, Cambodia's defence ministry accused Thailand of acting as "aggressors" aiming to provoke a reaction, while stressing that Cambodian troops did not retaliate.

Videos shared online showed parents rushing to remove children from schools in Cambodian border provinces as news of the strikes spread. Around 70% of residents in the affected areas have been evacuated, with 35,623 people registered at temporary shelters. Others reportedly sought refuge with relatives, and one person died during the evacuation.

Tensions along the Thailand-Cambodia border have simmered since July, when fighting killed dozens before a US-brokered ceasefire took effect. The agreement followed a warning from US President Donald Trump that continued clashes could disrupt trade talks.

In October, Trump attended an ASEAN summit in Malaysia and oversaw a joint peace declaration, describing it as a “historic day” for Southeast Asia. Two weeks later, Thailand suspended the agreement after two soldiers were injured by a landmine near the Cambodian border.

Cambodia, which nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his mediation role, continues to reaffirm its commitment to the ceasefire.