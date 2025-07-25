Cambodia blames Thailand for retreating from ASEAN-backed truce

Shafaq News - Phnom Penh

On Friday, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet accused Thailand of backing away from a ceasefire proposal, deepening tensions as the two countries exchanged artillery fire.

Manet emphasized that he initially supported a plan proposed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“The key to resolving the current armed conflict between Thailand and Cambodia is the genuine willingness of the Thai side to accept a ceasefire.”

There was no immediate reaction from Thai authorities.

The conflict intensified today and spread to new areas, with at least 16 people killed and tens of thousands displaced, despite international calls for restraint. Both sides traded accusations over the origin of the clashes.