Cambodia-Thailand clashes resume despite ceasefire call

Shafaq News – Bangkok/Phnom Penh

Fresh clashes erupted along the Cambodia–Thailand border on Sunday, just hours after US President Donald Trump claimed both nations had agreed to pursue a ceasefire.

Cambodia’s Defense Ministry accused Thai forces of shelling temple areas near Phnom Kmoach in Trat province, while Thailand alleged Cambodian troops targeted civilians in overnight artillery strikes.

The escalation has killed more than 30—mostly civilians—and displaced over 130,000 since fighting began on July 24.

Trump announced on Truth Social late Saturday that he secured verbal pledges from both countries' prime ministers to meet “immediately” for truce talks, asserting that “both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace.”

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet backed the initiative, urging an unconditional ceasefire and endorsing a prior Malaysian peace proposal. In turn, Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai responded cautiously, agreeing “in principle” but demanding proof of Cambodia’s sincerity before committing to talks.

The conflict was reignited by a fatal May 28 border clash that killed a Cambodian soldier near the disputed Preah Vihear temple area.

Although the International Court of Justice awarded the temple to Cambodia in 1962, ownership of the surrounding land remains contested and has fueled repeated outbreaks of violence, including a deadly flare-up in 2011.