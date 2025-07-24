Thailand–Cambodia border erupts in deadly clashes, China urges restraint

Shafaq News – Bangkok/Phnom Penh

Violent military clashes erupted Thursday along the Thailand–Cambodia border, marking the most serious escalation in bilateral tensions in years.

Thai and Cambodian forces exchanged heavy gunfire near the disputed Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple and other flashpoints, with both governments accusing each other of starting the hostilities. The fighting involved the use of field artillery, BM-21 rockets, and, in a major escalation, Thai airstrikes.

Thailand’s military confirmed deploying an F-16 fighter jet that dropped bombs on what it described as Cambodian military positions, calling the strikes a "planned response" to cross-border incursions, including the appearance of armed troops and a drone. Cambodia’s Defense Ministry condemned the airstrikes as “reckless and brutal military aggression,” claiming they hit a road and killed civilians.

CLASHES on Thai-Cambodia border continue Exchanging fire at multiple points along the disputed border Thailand's embassy in Phnom Penh urges its citizens to leave CAMBODIA as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/zJBmjBx1fs — RT (@RT_com) July 24, 2025

The Thai army said at least nine Thai civilians, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed and 14 others wounded by shelling. Cambodian officials also cited civilian deaths and injuries, though exact figures remain unconfirmed.

Hours before the clashes, Cambodia downgraded diplomatic ties with Thailand to the lowest level and recalled its embassy staff from Bangkok in response to Thailand’s earlier expulsion of the Cambodian ambassador and closure of several border crossings.

Thailand closes border crossings with Cambodia and recalls ambassador as tensions flarehttps://t.co/tbskBq9pja pic.twitter.com/P7jKGy8mT6 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) July 24, 2025

Beijing, a major economic partner to both nations, has urged restraint. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiaku said that China is “deeply concerned” by the border conflict and called on both parties to resolve their differences through dialogue. He pledged that China would play a “constructive role” in efforts to de-escalate tensions.

The Chinese embassy in Cambodia also issued a security advisory warning Chinese nationals to avoid the border region due to safety risks.

Tensions have been mounting since May, when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a disputed border zone. More recently, Thailand accused Cambodia of planting new landmines in contested territory—allegations Cambodia rejects, attributing the blasts to leftover munitions from previous wars.

Cambodia and Thailand are inching toward open conflict, after Bangkok accused the Cambodian army of laying fresh landmines in a disputed area of the border. https://t.co/7MXuUSCIxO pic.twitter.com/tpF6HcYQUh — The Diplomat (@Diplomat_APAC) July 24, 2025

Thailand has evacuated nearly 40,000 civilians from 86 border villages and shut all crossings with Cambodia. Cambodia, in turn, imposed sweeping bans on Thai imports, including food, electricity, internet services, and entertainment content.

In a televised address, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet appealed to the United Nations Security Council to convene an emergency session and halt what he described as “Thailand’s military aggression.”

In Thailand, former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended from party duties after a leaked phone call with Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen stirred public outrage.