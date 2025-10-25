Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit dies at 93

Shafaq News – Bangkok

Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit, mother of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and widow of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, died Friday night at 93, the royal palace announced.

A palace statement said she passed away in Bangkok after her condition worsened from a blood infection diagnosed earlier this month. King Vajiralongkorn declared a one-year mourning period for the royal household, and her remains will be enshrined at the Grand Palace.

Born in 1932, Sirikit married Bhumibol in 1950 and served as queen consort for more than six decades. Her August 12 birthday is celebrated nationwide as Mother’s Day.

Admired for her humanitarian work and promotion of Thai silk and rural industries, she was seen as a symbol of grace and unity throughout her husband’s 70-year reign.