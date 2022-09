Shafaq News/ The former minister in the Kurdish government, KDP member Abdul Karim Murad Fathallah, known as "Yadollah Al-Faili," died at 88 in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Fathallah joined the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in 1950 and held several positions.

In 1963, the former Iraqi regime imprisoned and tortured him to death.

At that time, he was well known as the "hero of Kurdistan."

Fathallah was a Minister in the fourth Kurdish government in 2001.