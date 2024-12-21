Iraq’s State of Law Coalition figure Saad al-Matlabi dies at 56

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Saad al-Matlabi, a prominent figure in Iraq’s State of Law Coalition (SLC) and former member of the Baghdad Provincial Council, passed away after a battle with illness.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that al-Matlabi, 56, passed away at his home in Baghdad this morning. “Condolence ceremonies will be held at Al-Zuwiya Mosque in the Karrada area.”

Al-Matlabi held various political positions in the Iraqi government and was a close ally of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, the SLC head.