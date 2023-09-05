Renowned Kurdish author dies at 72

Shafaq News/ Jalal Zankapadi, a distinguished figure in Kurdish and Arab literary circles, passed away in Erbil, Kurdistan on Tuesday, leaving behind an indelible mark on the region's literary landscape.

Zankapadi, whose contributions include the seminal work "Kurdology" - an encyclopedia on Kurdish culture and history, succumbed to a long-standing illness in a hospital in the capital city of the Kurdistan region.

His prolific literary journey spanned both Arabic and Kurdish languages, and his bibliography boasted over 25 significant publications. Among these are works like "Encyclopedia of Khayyam". Additionally, Zankapadi's vault includes unpublished manuscripts of vital importance, including translations and analytical pieces on the Khayyam.

Born on December 1, 1951, in Kurdistan, Iraq, Zankapadi was not only a poet and author but also an adept translator and researcher, with a skill set encompassing Persian, English, Spanish, and Turkish translations.