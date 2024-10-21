Turkish opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen died

Shafaq News/ Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen died aged 83, Turkish media and a website associated with Gulen said on Monday.

Herkul, a website that shares Gulen's sermons, announced on X that Gulen passed away on Sunday evening at the hospital in Pennsylvania, where he was receiving treatment.

Gulen established an influential Islamic movement in Turkiye and internationally, but in his later years, he faced accusations of being behind a failed coup against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, claims that he consistently denied.

He had been living in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999.