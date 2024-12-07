Badr leader: Turkiye and Israel drive conflict in Syria with US support

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri, accused Turkiye and Israel of conspiring against Syria by supporting armed groups.

Speaking at a conference, al-Amiri stated, "The Zionist [Israel] entity is leading this dubious project in Syria and the region."

Al-Amiri called on Iraq to adopt a decisive stance on the Syrian crisis, warning of severe repercussions if Baghdad fails to act.

"Iraq should leverage its trade relationship with Turkey, which amounts to over $30 billion, to pressure Ankara to cease its support for these groups in Syria," Al-Amiri noted.

Emphasizing the need for proactive measures, he said, "The best defense is a strong offense. It is unacceptable for us to remain idle, merely watching the escalation from Baghdad."