Badr’s Al-Amiri blames US for Israel’s violation of Iraqi airspace

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Secretary-General of Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri, held the United States fully accountable for Israel’s violation of Iraqi airspace in its latest attacks on Iran, accusing Washington of undermining Iraqi sovereignty.

Al-Amiri's remarks follow a series of airstrikes launched by Israel on Saturday targeting sites across Iran’s Khuzestan, Ilam, and Tehran provinces. Iran’s armed forces revealed that Israel used airspace controlled by the US military in Iraq to launch strikes on Iranian territory. According to Iranian officials, while Iran’s air defense systems intercepted most of the missiles, four military officers were killed in the attacks.

In a statement released by his media office, Al-Amiri said, “The American side has once again demonstrated its insistence on controlling Iraqi airspace and acting against the interests of Iraq, its people, and its sovereignty while supporting the Zionist entity [Israel] in its aggressive actions and threats to regional peace and stability.”

Al-Amiri urged the Iraqi authorities to end the US military presence in Iraq in all its forms, stressing that “this demand has become more critical than ever in light of recent developments.”

American Presence In Iraq

Since ISIS lost its hold on Iraq in 2017, there have been calls for the withdrawal of coalition forces, especially following a US airstrike in January 2020 that killed Iranian top commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi PMF leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis outside Baghdad airport. Iraqi officials at the time complained that the US attacks violated their sovereignty.

In the same month as the assassination operation occurred, Iraq's parliament passed a non-binding resolution calling on the government to expel foreign troops from the country. In an extraordinary parliamentary session, parliament urged the government to end all foreign troop presence in Iraq and cancel its request for assistance from the US-led Coalition.

Currently, there are about 2,500 US troops still deployed in Iraq as part of the coalition.

In light of the US support for Israel in its current war against Lebanon and Gaza, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) occasionally launches attacks against US forces stationed in Iraq and Syria under the US-led coalition.