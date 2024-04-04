Armed clashes erupt as forces linked to KSD’s Kaka Hama assault brother Abdullah's residence

Shafaq News/ Forces affiliated with the leader of the Democratic Socialist Party of Kurdistan, Mohammed Haji Mahmoud (Kaka Hama), attacked the home of Abdullah Haji Mahmoud on Thursday evening and clashed with the house guards following Abdullah Haji Mahmoud's expulsion from the Party during its eighth conference.

An informed source, who spoke anonymously to Shafaq News Agency, said, "The leader of the Democratic Socialist Party, Mohammed Haji Mahmoud, decided to take possession of all his brother's belongings after the eighth conference. He then sent armed forces to his brother Abdullah's house and demanded that he surrender his home and its contents, as it was handed over to him from the Party's revenues.

The source added that "the guards of Abdullah Haji Mahmoud's house, led by his son Daban, resisted the forces of his uncle, leading to clashes between the two sides with weapons."

Notably, the eighth conference of the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party (KSD) concluded today in Koya Khan, and the party renewed its trust in its current secretary general, Mohammed Haj Mahmoud, also known as "Kaka Hama."

A large number of party members attended the conference. However, the Party's deputy leader and several senior members were excluded.

The Party also elected 50 members to its leadership council and ten reserve members.

In a speech he delivered at the Party's conference, Mohammed Haj Mahmoud noted the sensitive and decisive nature of the gathering. He highlighted that while the Party's seventh conference was held two years ago, certain "saboteurs" exploited the Party for their interests, leading to their exclusion.

He emphasized that the purpose of the eighth conference "was to reform, organize, and eradicate corruption within the party."

However, Abdullah Haj Mahmoud, the Minister of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government, along with some members of the Party's political bureau and leadership council who were ousted from their positions, denounced the conference as "illegal." They warned that the Party's future would lead to uncertainty and ultimately dissolution, accusing the current conference of undermining the principles of collective action.

They vowed to continue their struggle with a new agenda in the coming period.

The Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party was founded in 1976 by Mahmoud Osman, Adnan Mufti, and Rasul Mamand. In 1979, some members separated from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and joined the Socialist Democratic Party, including its current secretary general.