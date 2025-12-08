SDF marks anniversary of Al-Assad’s fall with call for inclusive national dialogue

Shafaq News – Qamishli

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday described the fall of the Baathist regime as an opportunity for Syrians to rebuild their country on new political foundations.

In a statement marking the first anniversary of the regime’s collapse on 8 December 2024, the SDF said the end of Al-Assad’s authority represented the close of a system “built on repression and exclusion,” urging Syrians to establish a democratic framework that ensures rights, freedoms, and equal participation.

The group noted that northern and eastern Syria were the first regions to expel regime forces more than a decade ago, forming local administrations and community-based defense structures that later evolved into the SDF. It added that its role in defeating ISIS had strengthened its legitimacy and responsibilities in the region.

The SDF called for an inclusive national dialogue and a new social contract, warning that any attempt to revive the previous ruling mindset “would return Syria to the same cycle of tragedy.”

It added that no political settlement in Syria would be complete without ensuring the safe return of displaced residents from Afrin, Tal Abyad, and Ras al-Ain.

بيان القيادة العامة لقوات سوريا الديمقراطية بمناسبة الذكرى الأولى لسقوط النظام البعثي في سوريا pic.twitter.com/zpvEUf19gW — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) December 8, 2025

The statement comes as discussions continue over proposals to integrate the SDF into the Syrian army. Recent talks, facilitated by Damascus and supported by regional and international actors, outline a framework that would merge SDF formations into national military structures while preserving local security arrangements.