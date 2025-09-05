Turkiye warns SDF: Resistance risks new instability in Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

Turkiye’s Ministry of Defense on Friday stressed that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) must integrate into the Syrian army under an agreement reached on March 10, warning that any failure to comply threatens Syria’s unity and Turkiye’s national security.

In remarks during a press briefing on recent developments in Syria, ministry officials said the SDF’s refusal to disarm and join state institutions “poses a risk to Syria’s territorial integrity and remains a source of concern for Turkiye’s security.” Ankara, they added, will continue to support Syria “to contribute to its stability and to safeguard Turkiye’s security,” and will not allow the SDF “to sabotage the stabilization process.”

The March agreement is reinforced by a separate military deal signed between Ankara and Damascus in early August 2025. That accord, signed in the Turkish capital with defense and intelligence ministers from both sides, included the supply of advanced weapons and logistical equipment to the Syrian army, alongside training and advisory services. It also established a joint coordination mechanism for operational planning and intelligence sharing. Media outlets have reported that the agreement could allow Turkiye to set up military bases at strategic sites inside Syria.

Turkish officials say the arrangement strengthens Ankara’s position against the SDF by reinforcing Damascus and reducing prospects for an autonomous Kurdish-led force east of the Euphrates. Syrian officials have welcomed the cooperation as a step toward restoring control over northern regions and fortifying defenses, though no details have been announced on the mechanism for integrating the SDF or on the future of Kurdish self-administration.

Fawza Yousef, the co-chair of the Kurdish negotiation team, rejected the proposal as an attempt at “surrender and submission.” She argued that Syria lacks functioning state institutions, criticized the existing constitutional framework as “undemocratic,” and insisted that Kurdish communities should be recognized as equal partners in shaping the country’s future.

She also warned that Kurdish areas could face the same violence experienced in other parts of Syria if forced to disband. “The problem lies in the recognition of our rights and institutions, and in becoming real partners in a democratic Syria,” she said.

Security analyst Mazen Khalaf told Shafaq News that continued SDF resistance could stall the March agreement, potentially reviving instability and paving the way for further Turkish military operations. He suggested that a compromise could involve integrating some Kurdish units into the Syrian army while maintaining a form of local administration, a formula that might partly satisfy both Damascus and Ankara.