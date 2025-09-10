Israel strike on Doha ignites Turkiye air patrols

Shafaq News – Ankara

Turkiye has stepped up its aerial operations near its borders with Syria and Iraq following the recent Israeli strike on Doha, Middle East Eye reported on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the situation noted that several Turkish aircraft were deployed overnight, with air patrols over Turkish territory intensified. Eyewitnesses also reported seeing multiple military jets at the Diyarbakir and Malatya airbases, signaling heightened activity.

“No alert was issued, but routine patrols were increased near the Syrian and Iraqi airspaces,” one source explained.

These movements come after an Israeli raid on a residential district in Doha that killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer.

The Israeli military later said its operation, named ‘’Atzeret HaDin’’ (Day of Judgment) targeted Hamas leadership positions in Doha with precision-guided airstrikes, though the group confirmed that its senior leadership survived the attack.

Israel’s Channel 12 also highlighted growing signs that the assassination attempt had failed, noting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might not publicly acknowledge the operation’s outcome.