Hamas confirms five dead in Israeli strike on Doha

Shafaq News – Doha

On Tuesday, Hamas confirmed that several of its members were killed in an Israeli airstrike on its political offices in Qatar’s capital.

The group said five people died in the attack, including relatives and staff of Political Bureau Chairman Khalil al-Hayya, who survived along with the rest of the senior leadership.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry reported that a security officer was also killed while on duty at the site.

Israel's military acknowledged carrying out the strike, calling it a targeted operation against Hamas commanders it holds responsible for the October 7 attacks and the group’s ongoing campaign against Israel.

The strike came two days after Hamas announced it had received proposals from US mediators for a potential ceasefire. In a September 7 statement, the Movement said it was ready to negotiate an end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, provided there were binding guarantees to prevent Israel from reversing any deal, as "had happened with previous agreements."