Hamas leaders survive Israeli strike in Doha

Shafaq News – Doha

Senior Hamas leaders escaped the Israeli attack in Qatar’s capital, Doha, Political Bureau member Suhail al-Hindi stated on Tuesday.

He told Al Jazeera the “cowardly assassination attempt” followed the group’s signals of openness to the latest US proposal, adding that Washington bore responsibility. He called on the international community to intervene.

Political Bureau Chairman Khalil al-Hayya was among those who survived, though Qatari media reported the deaths of his son, Chief of Staff, and several relatives. Local media reported at least five fatalities.

The Israeli military said its jets struck Hamas’ leadership headquarters in Doha, holding those inside responsible for the October 7 attacks and the ongoing war. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office emphasized that Israel initiated and executed the operation "alone".