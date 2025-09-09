Israeli strike on Qatar sparks condemnations

Israel’s strike on Hamas offices in Qatar’s capital Doha on Tuesday has drawn a wave of condemnation from regional and international actors.

Regional and International Bodies

- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly denounced the strike as a “flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” praising Doha’s role in mediating ceasefire efforts in Gaza and securing prisoner releases.

- Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf Secretary-General Jasem al-Budaiwi said member states fully support Qatar and back any measures it takes in response to the strike.

Arab States

- Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry urged the international community to condemn the assault and halt Israeli actions it said were undermining regional stability.

- Jordan called the bombardment a “gross breach of international law and the UN Charter,” and pledged full solidarity with Qatar.

- Oman also condemned the strike, describing it as a dangerous escalation and political assassination that violated international law. Muscat said it supported any measures Qatar deemed necessary in response.

- Kuwait labeled the attack “heinous,” warning it posed a serious threat to regional security, and called on the UN Security Council to act decisively to stop Israel’s “systematic aggression.”

- Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun said the strike showed Israel’s determination to sabotage efforts toward regional stability, voicing solidarity with Qatar.

- Algeria’s Foreign Ministry likewise condemned the “brutal assault” and expressed full support for Doha.

- The United Arab Emirates condemned what it called blatant aggression.

- Egypt described the attack as a dangerous precedent and unacceptable escalation.

- Syria "strongly" condemned the Israeli aggression, considering it a violation of international law.

- Morocco denounced the attack as a blatant violation of sovereignty.

- Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the strike, calling it a blatant act of aggression.

- Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council condemned the attack "in the strongest terms," saying it undermines efforts to achieve security and stability in the region.

International Reaction

- Iran’s Foreign Ministry labeled the attack a grave violation of Qatari sovereignty and international law. Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the strike endangered Palestinian negotiators and should serve as a warning to governments and institutions that continue to overlook Israeli actions in the region.

- Turkiye said the strike targeted Hamas negotiators in Doha and pledged support for Qatar.

- Norway emphasized that shelling a residential area in Doha was a "serious" violation of international law.

This is a breaking story...

