Israeli strike on Qatar sparks condemnations

Shafaq News – Middle East (Updated: 2025-09-09 18:45)

Israel’s strike on Hamas offices in Qatar’s capital Doha on Tuesday has drawn a wave of condemnation from regional and international actors.

Regional and International Bodies

- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly denounced the strike as a “flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” praising Doha’s role in mediating ceasefire efforts in Gaza and securing prisoner releases.

UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres condemned the Israeli attacks in #Qatar as a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He called for all parties to work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it. pic.twitter.com/2MPTk7Eqrn — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) September 9, 2025

- Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf Secretary-General Jasem al-Budaiwi said member states fully support Qatar and back any measures it takes in response to the strike.

معالي الأمين العام @jasemalbudaiwi : دول مجلس التعاون تتضامن بشكل كامل مع دولة قطر، وتقف معها صفاً واحدًا مع أي إجراء تتخذه ضد العملية الدنيئة والجبانة التي قامت بها قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية على أراضيها. https://t.co/FkRcbDiJ4Q#مجلس_التعاون#قطر pic.twitter.com/4uOwIez4nr — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) September 9, 2025

Arab States

- Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry urged the international community to condemn the assault and halt Israeli actions it said were undermining regional stability.

#بيان | تدين المملكة العربية السعودية وتستنكر بأشد العبارات الاعتداء الإسرائيلي الغاشم والانتهاك السافر لسيادة دولة قطر الشقيقة، مؤكدةً تضامنها الكامل ووقوفها إلى جانب دولة قطر الشقيقة، ووضع كافة إمكاناتها لمساندتها في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات، ومحذرة من العواقب الوخيمة جراء إمعان… pic.twitter.com/zNXwG0Yzs9 — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) September 9, 2025

- Jordan called the bombardment a “gross breach of international law and the UN Charter,” and pledged full solidarity with Qatar.

دانت وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين، بأشدّ العبارات، القصف الإسرائيلي على العاصمة القطرية الدوحة، باعتباره خرقًا فاضحًا للقانون الدولي، وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، واعتداءً سافرًا على سيادة قطر الشقيقة وأمنها.وأكّد الناطق الرسمي باسم الوزارة فؤاد المجالي رفض المملكة المطلق وإدانتها… pic.twitter.com/BuRmI0x9RW — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) September 9, 2025

- Oman also condemned the strike, describing it as a dangerous escalation and political assassination that violated international law. Muscat said it supported any measures Qatar deemed necessary in response.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن تضامن سلطنة عُمان مع دولة قطر الشقيقة، قيادةً وحكومةً وشعبًا، وإدانتها واستنكارها البالغين للهجوم الغاشم الذي شنّته اسرائيل على الأراضي القطرية، وجرائم الاغتيالات السياسية والغدر التي تمارسها في انتهاكٍ صارخٍ للقانون الدولي وخرقٍ فاضحٍ لسيادة الدول، pic.twitter.com/3djpbkKpJn — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) September 9, 2025

- Kuwait labeled the attack “heinous,” warning it posed a serious threat to regional security, and called on the UN Security Council to act decisively to stop Israel’s “systematic aggression.”

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجيةالثلاثاء 9 سبتمبر 2025تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن ادانة واستنكار دولة الكويت الشديدين، للعدوان الغاشم الذي تعرضت له دولة قطر الشقيقة، من قِبَل القوات الاسرائيلية الجائرة. وإذ تُشدد الوزارة على كون هذا العدوان الإسرائيلي الغاشم يشكل انتهاكاً صارخاً لكافة… pic.twitter.com/ThakS6lFIf — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) September 9, 2025

- Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun said the strike showed Israel’s determination to sabotage efforts toward regional stability, voicing solidarity with Qatar.

الرئيس عون دان العدوان الاسرائيلي على الدوحة:- يندرج في سلسلة الإعتداءات التي ترتكبها إسرائيل والتي تظهر إصرارها على ضرب كل الجهود المبذولة لتحقيق الاستقرار والأمن في دول المنطقة والأمان لشعوبها.- لبنان متضامن مع دولة قطر الشقيقة أميراً وحكومة وشعباً ويقف إلى جانبها في إدانة… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) September 9, 2025

- Algeria’s Foreign Ministry likewise condemned the “brutal assault” and expressed full support for Doha.

- The United Arab Emirates condemned what it called blatant aggression.

عبدالله بن زايد يدين بأشد العبارات الاعتداء الإسرائيلي السافر على الدوحةhttps://t.co/yGteoDjAbA pic.twitter.com/NM203jkrYR — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) September 9, 2025

- Egypt described the attack as a dangerous precedent and unacceptable escalation.

- Syria "strongly" condemned the Israeli aggression, considering it a violation of international law.

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين في الجمهورية العربية السورية pic.twitter.com/DleZfSLn9c — وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية (@syrianmofaex) September 9, 2025

- Morocco denounced the attack as a blatant violation of sovereignty.

- Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the strike, calling it a blatant act of aggression.

- Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council condemned the attack "in the strongest terms," saying it undermines efforts to achieve security and stability in the region.

⭕️ بيان صحفي2025/9/9م pic.twitter.com/eQyfadGUfE — مجلس السيادة الإنتقالي - السودان (@TSC_SUDAN) September 9, 2025

International Reaction

- Iran’s Foreign Ministry labeled the attack a grave violation of Qatari sovereignty and international law. Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the strike endangered Palestinian negotiators and should serve as a warning to governments and institutions that continue to overlook Israeli actions in the region.

- Turkiye said the strike targeted Hamas negotiators in Doha and pledged support for Qatar.

- Norway emphasized that shelling a residential area in Doha was a "serious" violation of international law.

