Iran nuclear program: US, Israel hold urgent talks

Shafaq News/ The United States and Israel will hold high-level talks next week in Washington to discuss Iran’s nuclear program, Axios reported on Thursday.

The meeting at the White House will bring together Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

On Wednesday, Axios revealed that President Donald Trump had given Tehran a two-month deadline to reach a new nuclear agreement or face military action against its nuclear facilities. The report indicated that Trump conveyed the ultimatum in a message to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Trump’s letter contained not only threats but also several “opportunities.”