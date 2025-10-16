Yemeni forces launch +750 operations targeting Israeli and US assets

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s armed forces, under the Houthi-run Ministry of Defense and General Staff, have carried out 758 operations since the start of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” campaign — the term used by Hamas and its allies to refer to the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the subsequent Gaza war.

In a statement, officials estimated that the total number of strikes reached 1,835, combining ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and naval attacks launched across various fronts. The armed forces, the statement declared, are “at the forefront” of regional resistance against Israel, described as “the criminal Zionist enemy.”

Naval operations

The Yemeni navy reportedly carried out 346 maritime operations, targeting over 228 ships accused of violating a self-declared blockade on Israeli-linked vessels. These actions spanned key waterways, including the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean.

Air defense claims

The statement added that Yemen’s air defense forces, during what the Houthis call the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle, shot down 22 US MQ-9 drones and engaged enemy aircraft in 40 separate incidents, including strategic bombers. In total, 57 surface-to-air missiles were launched, with Houthi officials asserting that several aerial attacks were disrupted and hostile formations forced to retreat.

The Houthi-run Defense Ministry concluded by attributing what it called “these achievements” to divine assistance, describing them as evidence of Yemen’s “steadfastness” in its confrontation with Israel and its allies.